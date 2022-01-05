Left Menu

Cong leader Anand Sharma turns 69; Prez, Vice-Prez, PM wish him

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:22 IST
Cong leader Anand Sharma turns 69; Prez, Vice-Prez, PM wish him
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent birthday wishes to senior Congress leader Anand Sharma who turned 69 on Wednesday.

A host of leaders, Rahul Gandhi wished Sharma, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, on his birthday.

While the President and the prime minister sent messages to him, Vice President Naidu telephoned him to wish him.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also sent his wishes to Sharma.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also sent him birthday greetings.

Sharma shared pictures with global personalities saying, ''Some memories/ flashbacks of life's journey and engaging with eminent personalities and inspirational leaders recognised for their enriching contributions to humanity and the world.'' Sharma is a former union minister and has been a four-time Rajya Sabha member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022