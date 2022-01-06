Left Menu

Biden, Harris to travel to Georgia next week to speak on voting rights

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 03:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta on Jan. 11 to speak about voting rights, the White House said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, January 11, President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes," the White House said.

