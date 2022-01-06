Criminal conspiracy by Congress, alleges Minority Affairs Minister Naqvi on security lapses during PM's visit to Punjab

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday alleged that security lapses that took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur in Punjab was not negligence but a criminal conspiracy by the Congress party. "The is a criminal act against world's most popular leader and Congress is showing arrogant sophistication on it, it is a matter of shame, the leadership of the Congress party has so far not expressed any embarrassment or shamefulness on the incident. Doing such a lousy thing in enmity is far beyond anyone's thinking," Naqvi told ANI.

Attacking the Congress party further, Naqvi said, "This kind of an activity is expected from a party which is already dealing with the accusations of pauperization". "PM Modi has put up a a strong fight against terrorists, the strong fight for the peace of the whole world. Narendra Modi ji has taken action against terrorists from the beginning, today everyone knows this thing. Despite of this, in our own country, the way he was treated smells of a criminal conspiracy. It is a matter of concern, it is a matter of great concern in itself, it is also a matter of dangerous mentality," he further stated.

Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the security lapses that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur. The committee will submit its report in three days. PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Home Ministry said in a statement that PM Modi landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The Prime Minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police. Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors.The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)