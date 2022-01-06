It's unfortunate that politics is being played on PM's security breach: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday lashed out at the BJP for "playing politics over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse". Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said that it is unfortunate that politics is being played on this.

"Congress wants to tell the prime minister that his security is everyone's responsibility. It is unfortunate that politics is being done on this. PM should not have made such a remark ('Made it back alive' remark by PM)," said Rajasthan CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur was called off citing major security lapse. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement. The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and sought a detailed report from the state government.

The BJP has blamed the ruling Congress government for sabotaging PM's scheduled program and for the major security lapse. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied the allegations of any security breach of the Prime Minister saying that he did not have any information about the change of route of the PM.

"We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit," Channi said on Wednesday addressing a press conference. Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought resignation from Channi saying that the Punjab government cannot provide smooth passage to the Prime Minister of the country and that too just 10 kilometres from the Pakistan border. (ANI)

