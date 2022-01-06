Left Menu

PM security protocols must be implemented in letter and spirit: Birla

It is necessary to make elaborate arrangements as per the standards at all levels during their visits, Birla said in a tweet in Hindi.Prime Minister Modi Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some big and tough decisions will be taken after the Union Home Ministry gathers information.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:21 IST
PM security protocols must be implemented in letter and spirit: Birla
  • Country:
  • India

There are specific protocols set for the security of the prime minister which must be implemented in letter and spirit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday.

His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event.

“There are specific protocols for the security of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Leader of House in the Lok Sabha, which must be ensured in letter and spirit. It is necessary to make elaborate arrangements as per the standards at all levels during their visits,” Birla said in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Modi Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some big and tough decisions will be taken after the Union Home Ministry gathers information. The Supreme Court also took note of the matter and the Punjab government announced a two-member committee to probe the episode, as the BJP and the Congress continued to spar over it. BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag ''LongLivePMModi''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022