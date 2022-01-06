UK PM apologises over missing messages on flat refurbishment
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Thursday to the head of an investigation into how his flat refurbishment was funded for not fully disclosing a message exchange with a Conservative Party donor.
Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests, said after reviewing the message exchange, he had not changed his initial conclusion, published in May, which cleared Johnson of a conflict of interest or of breaching the ministerial code.
