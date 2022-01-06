Left Menu

Bengal BJP members hold torch rallies in protest against PM's security breach

BJP workers across Bengal have hit the streets in protest. Modi was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.The home ministry has asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

BJP activists in Bengal took out torch rallies in the city and elsewhere on Thursday in protest against the ''treatment meted out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi'' during his visit to Punjab a day ago.

The prime minister was stuck on a flyover in Congress-led Punjab for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters on Wednesday, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in his security.

The rallies in protest against the security breach were organised during the day in Manicktala area of north Kolkata, parts of Howrah, Katwa in Paschim Bardhaman and Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur among other places, with activists shouting ''Dhikkar (condemn) Congress'' as they held flaming torches in hand.

At Maniktala, BJP MP Arjun Singh said, ''We were horrified to learn about the way the PM's cavalcade was stopped on a flyover. It was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress government. BJP workers across Bengal have hit the streets in protest.'' Modi was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.

The home ministry has asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

