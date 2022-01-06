Left Menu

AIADMK demands action over security breach during PM's Punjab visit

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:56 IST
Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, AIADMK on Thursday condemned the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit and demanded that stern action be taken against those responsible.

The office of the Prime Minister is beyond party politics, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami said adding that position commands respect all over the world. Palaniswami, also the leader of opposition in Assembly, said stern action should be taken against those responsible for the security breach.

Condemning the incident, the AIADMK leader said the central and state governments should take determined action to prevent such security breach in future.

In what is seen as a major security lapse, Modi's convoy was stranded in Punjab on Wednesday due to a protest.

