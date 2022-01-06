Gujarat BJP seeks action over PM security breach in Punjab

A delegation of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, led by its state unit president CR Paatil, called on Governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday and handed over a memorandum seeking ''stern action'' over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Congress-governed Punjab.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi were also part of the delegation, said a release by the state BJP.

Through the memorandum, the BJP leaders sought resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the entire episode and urged the Governor to convey their demand to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Talking to the media after meeting Devvrat, Paatil said the PM's life was put in danger as part of a conspiracy, and slammed the Congress and its top leadership over the incident.

''We told the Governor that it was a conspiracy to put the PM's life in danger as directed by (Congress leaders) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The PM's convoy was deliberately obstructed in Punjab as part of a conspiracy by the government there. It is shocking that a state government was involved in creating security lapses during the PM's visit,'' the Gujarat BJP president said outside the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

He demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

''Fearing a defeat, the Congress government in Punjab tried hard to sabotage the PM's rally ahead of Assembly polls. We have seen in the past that the Congress always tries to destabilize the nation whenever they see defeat. We demand strict action against conspirators. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi must also tender an apology,'' Paatil said.

In a 'major security lapse', the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

The Punjab government on Thursday constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a ''thorough probe'' into lapses during Modi's visit to Ferozepur.

