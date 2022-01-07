Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-01-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 03:03 IST
Saudi envoy says relations with Beirut 'too deep to be affected with irresponsible statements' -Saudi media
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed al Bukhari, said on Thursday that "the kingdom's relations with Lebanon are too deep to be affected with irresponsible and absurd statements," Saudi media reported, citing the ambassador.

The ambassador comments are his first after the leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group accused Saudi Arabia's king of terrorism.

Bukhari also called on the government in Lebanon to stop activities that affect the kingdom and its neighbouring Gulf countries.

