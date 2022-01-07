Kazakh president says constitutional order has mostly been restored
Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 07-01-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 10:35 IST
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that constitutional order had mostly been restored in the Central Asian country hit by unrest, his office quoted him as saying in a statement.
The Kazakh interior ministry said in a separate statement that 26 "armed criminals" had been "liquidated" and more than 3,000 of them detained, while 18 police and national guard servicemen had been killed since the start of the protests this week.
Tokayev will address the nation on Friday, the state TV added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OneWeb launches 36 satellites into orbit from Kazakhstan
World's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil
Kazakh president removes ex-leader from post amid worst unrest in a decade
EXPLAINER: What's behind unrest rocking oil-rich Kazakhstan
Kazakh Foreign Ministry denies suspending entry of foreigners - media