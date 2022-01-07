Punjab: BJP delegation meets Governor, submits memorandum against security lapse of PM Modi

A delegation of senior leaders of the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and handed over a memorandum against the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, party state president Arun Sood said that it was an "intentional negligence of the State Government".

"The incident that occurred on Wednesday is a blot on democracy and the country's federal structure. The Prime Minister was stropped based on conspiracy, any mishap could have taken place. He returned due to the prayers of the people of the country. It was the intentional negligence on the part of the state government," Sood said. "We have demanded an investigation into the matter from the Governor and an appropriate action must be taken against the guilty," he added.

Stressing that the sanitisation of the road is the job of the state government, the party president further said that the incident has conveyed a wrong message to the world. "The convoy of the Prime Minister was stopped just 10 km away from the border. The Chief Minister had confirmed that he would accompany the Prime Minister, but he did do it at the last moment. A wrong message has been conveyed to the world. It is the job of the State Government to sanitise the road of the Prime Minister, not the Union Home Ministry," Sood said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur was called off citing "major security lapse". The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement. The MHA took cognisance of this serious security lapse sought a detailed report from the state government.

"Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," said the statement by the MHA. (ANI)

