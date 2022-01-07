AAP declares 1st list of candidates for Goa polls

Left Menu

Former BJP minister Saldanha, who joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last month, is seeking to enter the assembly from the Cortalim seat.Former Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho is the AAP nominee from Navelim.Other candidates in the list are Venzy Viegas Benaulim, Abhijeet Desai Sanguem and Domnic Gaunkar Curtorim.The AAP has decided to field candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies of the coastal state, where poll schedule is yet to be announced.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-01-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 16:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik, Alina Saldanha and lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar figure in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) first list of 10 candidates released on Friday for the upcoming assembly polls in Goa.

The AAP's state in-charge, Atishi, has approved the list of 10 candidates whose constituencies are spread across both North Goa and South Goa districts.

The Delhi-based outfit has become the second party, after the Congress, to announce its first list of nominees for the Goa polls. The Congress's first list also featured 10 candidates.

Palekar will contest from the St Cruz assembly constituency, while Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane, who was earlier in the BJP, is in fray from Poriem.

Former BJP minister Naik will contest from Shiroda, while AAP leader Satyavijay Naik has been fielded from Valpoi.

Premanand Nanoskar, who was earlier with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), is the AAP nominee from Dabolim. Former BJP minister Saldanha, who joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last month, is seeking to enter the assembly from the Cortalim seat.

Former Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress chief Pratima Coutinho is the AAP nominee from Navelim.

Other candidates in the list are: Venzy Viegas (Benaulim), Abhijeet Desai (Sanguem) and Domnic Gaunkar (Curtorim).

The AAP has decided to field candidates in all the 40 assembly constituencies of the coastal state, where poll schedule is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

