BJP protests near Congress HQ in Delhi over PM security breach

Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including its Sikh cell members, staged a protest near the Congress headquarters in the national capital on Friday, slamming it over a massive security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab where it is in power.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP leaders and workers also staged a silent protest at Rajghat on the issue.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam alleged at Rajghat that the stopping of the prime minister's cavalcade despite official clearance was a ''planned conspiracy''.

Gautam, who is also the party's Punjab incharge, told mediapersons, ''It's final that Congress is losing power in Punjab now and hence is indulging in anarchy.'' Leading the protest near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, ''The way Congress put life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the most popular leaders of the world, in danger shows the mindset of the party.'' ''For power they can go to any extent without even caring for PM's life,'' he charged.

He said the prime minister belongs to the whole nation and not a particular party and it's everyone's responsibility to respect and protect him.

''Congress tried to create a wedge between Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab, but failed. People now know that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given preference to power over the country and people won't tolerate this,'' Gupta claimed.

In a ''massive security breach'' on Wednesday, the PM's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh, Sikh cell's co-incharge Gurmit Singh Sura, convener Kulwinder Singh Bunty, co-convener Charanjit Lovely, Sukhpreet Singh Malhotra, Jagdeep Singh Kohli and Harsimran Singh joined the protest.

Gautam termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a ''hero of Pakistani TV channels'' and alleged that he spoke the language of China.

''He should know when his father Rajiv Gandhi was attacked in Sri Lanka, our party was with him. But today in lust for power, Rahul is more interested in chair than the honour and respect of PM of the country,'' he blamed.

The protest at Rajghat was also attended by former Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, Delhi MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh, and BJP's Assam party co-incharge Pawan Sharma.