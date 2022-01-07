Khattar slams Cong, says Haryana unemployment rate just 6.1%

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday claimed that unemployment rate in Haryana is only 6.1 percent, as he slammed the Congress for attacking his government by quoting ''fictional'' figures compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

He said if needed action would be taken against the CMIE for putting out such unrealistic figures, he said.

''Since the Congress has a habit of spreading rumours, they are highlighting the unrealistic figure of 34 percent unemployment citing the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures,'' he said.

The actual unemployment rate in Haryana is only 6.1 percent, he claimed, accusing the Congress of making ''unnecessary political statements''. He said that the Parivar Pehchan Patra programme (family id) is being implemented in Haryana for the past three years under which around 98 percent families have registered.

On the basis of those who have declared themselves unemployed, the unemployment rate of Haryana comes to only 6.1 percent, he said. What in the basis for the Congress to beat the drum of the high unemployment rate in Haryana when people are not considering themselves unemployed, he said.

''Doing this kind of petty politics over such fictional figures is not correct. It is always beneficial to only share correct and factual figures. If needed action would be taken against CMIE for putting out such unrealistic figures,'' the chief minister said during a media interaction.

He said the CMIE has never shown the actual figures in its report. In November last year, they showed the unemployment rate in Haryana at 29.3 percent, he said. ''Although, even this report is far from the reality as within just three months now they are calming that the unemployment rate in Haryana is 34 percent, which in itself is contradictory.'' ''Therefore, the opposition should immediately refrain from giving statements on such misleading figures,'' he said.

Last year, Khattar had alleged that some people from opposition parties are associated with this body and they had published such reports to defame some states.

