CPI(M)'s three-day Central Committee meeting begins in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:59 IST
The upcoming elections in various states and the draft of the political report which would be presented at the party's All India Conference in April are on the agenda of the CPI(M)'s three-day Central Committee meeting that began in Hyderabad on Friday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders attended the meeting, a CPI(M) release said.

The Central Committee would discuss the strategy to be followed in the coming state assembly polls, it quoted Yechury as having said.

The party's All India Congress would be held at Kannur in Kerala in April.

The Central Committee meeting in Hyderabad would discuss a draft political report. The report would released later and all the party members can submit their views on it to the Central Committee, he said.

After amendments, the political report would be presented in the All India Conference, Yechury added.

