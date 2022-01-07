BJP should stop politicising issue of PM security breach in Punjab: Congress

The Congress on Friday said the BJP must stop politicising the issue of the prime minister's ''security breach'' and explain why the SPG allowed him to be visible from outside when he was stuck on a flyover in Punjab during his visit on January 5.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the pictures the government released of the stranded cavalcade on the flyover clearly showed the prime minister. ''Why did the SPG leave the line of sight uncovered,'' she asked and said PM Narendra Modi and BJP leaders should stop defaming Punjab and the pride of Punjabis over the issue.

The Congress leader said a new video of the day has come out which clearly shows BJP workers and supporters close to the prime minister and raising slogans.

''PM Modi is today the sole SPG protectee in the country. The SPG reports to the PMO and the Cabinet Secretary. We want to ask the government to make public all inputs on which the SPG acted. Our top concern is that during the time the PM was stranded on the flyover, the SPG had not even covered his line of sight as is clear from the visuals. The PM's vehicle is fully exposed. Why?'' she asked.

''The BJP must stop politicising PM's security. Once they do that, this dirty politics will stop by itself,'' the Congress leader said.

The BJP should stop doing dirty politics on the prime minister's security keeping in view the dignity of the office he occupies.

The prime minister should also leave this ''threat issue'' and focus instead on governance and on the manner in which coronavirus cases are rising in the country.

The people around the prime minister were their own party workers and the prime minister should not declare three crore Punjabis as his enemy.

''This is a sin with the people of Punjab. Modi ji and the BJP and their leaders should stop defaming Punjab and Punjabis. This is like playing with the pride of Punjabis,'' she said.

In a ''massive security breach'' on Wednesday, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending the planned events, including a rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)