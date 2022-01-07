BJP delegation submits memorandum to President over PM's security breach

A BJP delegation Friday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal expressing deep concern over the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab. The 10-member delegation was lead by BJP state president Samir Mohanty.

After meeting the Governor, Mohanty lashed out at Congress for the breach in the prime minister’s security. “It is very shameful that the Congress-led government in Punjab was unable to provide security to the country’s PM. It is one of the outcomes of Congress’ conspiracy against the BJP,” he said. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes because of a protest by the farmers. PTI AAM KK KK KK

