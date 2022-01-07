BJP MLA seen being slapped by elderly man, says it was chacha’s pat on cheek

A video footage purportedly showing BJP MLA Pankaj Gupta being slapped by a farmer during a function has gone viral with the lawmaker insisting it to be merely a fond pat on his cheek by his uncle.

With the video getting wider circulation, the lawmaker from Unnao’s Sadar seat on Friday had to convene a press meet to dispel the negative impression.

“The man in the video footage is my ‘chacha’ and he merely patted me fondly like he used to do in the past,” Gupta told reporters, pointing to the elderly man, sitting by his side during the press meet.

The elderly farmer in the video was identified as Chhatrpal and the video footage showed policemen taking him away after he hit the MLA on the dais. The video footage claimed the farmer was angry. No reason, however, was cited for it.

Gupta told reporters that the incident took place two days back during a function to unveil the statue of Gulab Singh Lodhi at Erabhadiyabhar roundabout on the occasion of the birth anniversary of veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh on January 5.

The MLA alleged that the opposition leaders as part of ''conspiracy'' gave a different colour to the matter to gain political mileage.

He said since the rivals do not have any issue in the upcoming elections in the state, they were indulging in such ''gimmicks''.

Chhatrpal said he had no issue with the MLA. ''Since the MLA was sitting in a relaxed manner on stage, I, being his elder, knocked him fondly,'' he said.

