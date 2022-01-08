Left Menu

Raj BJP delegation meets guv, demands action on PM’s security breach in Punjab

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 15:32 IST
  Country:
  India

A BJP delegation on Saturday handed over a representation to the Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra demanding action in the “serious lapse” in Prime Minister's security in Punjab. The delegation was led by Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and included Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and MLAs Ramlal Sharma and Ashok Lahoti.

A 6-member BJP delegation under the leadership of Gulab Chand Kataria met Governor Kalraj Mishra and submitted a memorandum demanding action on the serious lapses committed by the Punjab Government during the visit of Prime Minister to Punjab,” Raj Bhavan tweeted.

In the memorandum, the party has expressed concern over the lapse and demanded action against the guilty persons so that there is no recurrence of such incidents in future, according to a party spokesperson.

