Elections in India's most populous state starts from Feb 10

Three other states - the Congress-ruled Punjab, and the BJP-ruled Himalayan state of Uttarakhand and tourist and mining hotspot Goa in the West will hold elections on Feb. 14, Chandra said. The northeastern state of Manipur, also ruled by the BJP, will have elections in two phases on Feb.27 and March 3.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 16:37 IST
India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, currently ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, will hold a state election in seven phases starting from Feb. 10, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Saturday. The election commission said voting in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh will be finished on March 7. Three other states - the Congress-ruled Punjab, and the BJP-ruled Himalayan state of Uttarakhand and tourist and mining hotspot Goa in the West will hold elections on Feb. 14, Chandra said.

The northeastern state of Manipur, also ruled by the BJP, will have elections in two phases on Feb.27 and March 3. The election results will start coming in on March 10, Chandra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

