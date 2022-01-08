Union Minister Raosaheb Danve tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Saturday said he had tested positive for coronavirus infection and isolated himself as per doctors' advice. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines said he underwent a COVID-19 test after experiencing symptoms of the infection. The BJP leader from Maharashtra appealed those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested for the infection.

