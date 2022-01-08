Left Menu

Voting for Manipur Assembly polls to be held in two phases on February 27, March 3

Voting for the 60-seat Manipur assembly will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 17:24 IST
Voting for Manipur Assembly polls to be held in two phases on February 27, March 3
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra briefing the media on the schedule of assembly polls to be held in five states, on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Voting for the 60-seat Manipur assembly will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday. The poll panel said the counting of votes will begin from March 10.

The ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand. According to the ECI, six districts of Manipur will go to the polls on February 27, while voting in the other 10 districts will be held on March 3.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022