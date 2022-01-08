Left Menu

Mumbai: Man arrested for threatening, abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 18:07 IST
Mumbai: Man arrested for threatening, abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

Osama Shamshad Khan, a resident of Mahim, was tracked down and held on the basis of technical inputs gathered during a probe by Unit IX of the Crime Branch after Shelar had approached police, an official said.

It was found that the accused was frustrated over a land dispute in Bandra, due to which his son was facing an attempt to murder case, the official added.

As his son was behind bars for two months, the accused called on the mobile of Shelar, who is MLA from Bandra West, and threatened and abused the BJP leader, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022