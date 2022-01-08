Mumbai: Man arrested for threatening, abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar
- Country:
- India
A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, Mumbai police said on Saturday.
Osama Shamshad Khan, a resident of Mahim, was tracked down and held on the basis of technical inputs gathered during a probe by Unit IX of the Crime Branch after Shelar had approached police, an official said.
It was found that the accused was frustrated over a land dispute in Bandra, due to which his son was facing an attempt to murder case, the official added.
As his son was behind bars for two months, the accused called on the mobile of Shelar, who is MLA from Bandra West, and threatened and abused the BJP leader, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over 4,000 children found suffering from acute malnutrition in Mumbai city: Maha Council told
Krishna Kunj Production's Founder Vatsal Joshi completes Beach Cleaning Drive with DPIFF in Mumbai
MUMBAI, DEC 24 FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE
Danish Siddiqui to get Mumbai Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' award posthumously
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Palghar villages en route get funds from NHSRC