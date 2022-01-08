Left Menu

Budget Session will be 'out of focus', says TMC after EC announces schedule of polls in 5 states

The Winter Session of Parliament was washed out by the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 19:18 IST
Budget Session will be 'out of focus', says TMC after EC announces schedule of polls in 5 states
  • Country:
  • India

The Budget Session will be ''out of focus'' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''gameplan is to make Parliament irrelevant'', alleged the Trinamool Congress on Saturday after the announcement of dates for the Assembly elections to five states.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Parliament's Budget Session usually begins in the last week of January every year. ''The Winter Session of Parliament was washed out by the BJP. With elections in full swing, the Budget session will be out of focus. This is Modi's gameplan: Make Parliament irrelevant so he is accountable to no one,'' said TMC Rajya Sabha MP and its national spokesperson Derek O' Brien.

The elections have huge political significance with BJP ruling four of these five states, while it is making a big push to capture Congress-ruled Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party is also emerging as an important player.

The Trinamool Congress has ventured into Goa a few months back and is looking to stitch up pre-poll alliances against the BJP in the coastal state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022