Model code will be strictly enforced in Goa: chief electoral officer

With the Election Commission of India announcing dates for Goa Assembly polls, the state's chief electoral officer on Saturday said the model code of conduct will be strictly implemented to ensure free and fair elections.

The elections for 40 seats of the Goa Legislative Assembly will be held on February 14. Chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state Kunal said the average number of voters per booth in the state is 672, lowest in the country, while the average number of voters per constituency is 28,912.

Vasco constituency has 35,139 eligible voters, the highest in the state, while Mormugaon has the least at 19,958, he said.

''The focus for the upcoming election is to tag (include) persons with disability. There are 10,318 voters who come under this category,'' Kunal said. The model code of conduct will be strictly followed in the state, and several teams have been formed to oversee its implementation, the CEO said.

Public rallies and meetings will not be allowed in the state till January 15 in view of the COVID-19 situation (as announced by the ECI), he said.

Warning political parties against violating the Prevention of Defacement Act, 1988 during the campaign, Kunal said, "I would like to instruct stakeholders to adhere to law of the land.'' The Act aims to prevent defacement of public places with posters and pamphlets which proliferate during poll season. Two flying squads will be formed for every Assembly constituency and they will operate round the clock, the CEO said.

A list has been prepared of people who have offences registered against them and district magistrates have been directed to take necessary action, he said. "We should have a level-playing field. People can vote without fear and favour," the official said. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)