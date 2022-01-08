Left Menu

Declaration of poll dates signals end of anarchy, chaos in Punjab: Sukhbir

The elections in Punjab will be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.This signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in Punjab, said Badal.

The announcement of Assembly election dates signals the end of ''anarchy and chaos'' in Punjab, said Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday as he accused the ruling Congress of misgovernance.

''The present rulers had reduced governance to a circus joke,'' said Badal in a statement as he took on the state's Congress government. The Election Commission on Saturday declared the poll schedule for Punjab and four other states. The elections in Punjab will be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

''This signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in Punjab,'' said Badal. The SAD chief said people of the state are ready and eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable and development-oriented SAD-BSP government ''committed to peace and communal harmony''. ''People will heave a sigh of relief and the state will go back to a serious and sober business of governance by the SAD-BSP alliance,'' he said. We are the happiest. We are ready for action and eagerly waiting for the bugle to be blown. We are far ahead of others in preparations,'' added Badal.

