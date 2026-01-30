Rajasthan Assembly: Congress walks out after row over rickety school buildings, pension

The Congress walked out of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Friday after a row erupted over dilapidated school buildings, social security pensions and OBC scholarships. Heated exchanges were witnessed during Question Hour over the condition of government school buildings. Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully accused the state government of ignoring deteriorating infrastructure and alleged that some schools were being run from temples and poultry farms. Jully said that of the 45,365 government schools in the state, nearly 41,000 were in need of repairs, and while 3,768 school buildings were in a dilapidated condition, but only 2,588 had been officially declared unsafe. Replying to a question by BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said all unsafe school buildings would be demolished, as annual examinations were approaching. He said that around 1,800 school buildings are currently classified as unsafe and that a committee mechanism is already in place, with reports routed through district education officers and timelines fixed for action. Dilawar said the government would now fix deadlines for construction, repairs and completion for every school building to ensure accountability. He added that while earlier only projects costing over Rs 30 crore were subjected to third-party audits, now all school buildings would undergo third-party construction audits through polytechnic colleges. The minister blamed the previous Congress government for the situation, alleging that no serious efforts were made to repair or strengthen school infrastructure by the party. He said the BJP government would carry out repairs in a phased manner and would also examine buildings constructed during the Congress tenure, and demolish substandard ones. Tensions flared again during replies related to social security pensions and OBC scholarships, with Jully expressing dissatisfaction over the data presented by the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister. Accusing the government of avoiding clear answers, the opposition walked out from the house. The assembly also witnessed a confrontation over six Rajasthan Roadways depots announced during the previous Congress government but yet to become operational. Jully and Congress MLA Amit Chachan accused the BJP government of stalling Congress's projects. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa countered the allegations, saying the announcements were made without financial provisions and feasibility studies.

