Sikh Guru row: Delhi speaker alleges Punjab govt withholding file; 'conspiracy' to conceal facts

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday claimed the AAP-led Punjab government has held back a file related to details of the FIR registered by state police over alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh gurus. No immediate reaction came from the AAP over the allegations levelled by the speaker. The assembly will not compromise with the honour of Sikh gurus, Gupta told reporters here, adding that the truth must come out. He expressed ''deep concern'' over the conduct of the Punjab government over the alleged insult of Sikh gurus by Leader of Opposition Atishi in the Delhi Assembly during the winter session earlier this month. Continued withholding of the related file raises several serious questions, Gupta said. Till date, neither a copy of the FIR has been provided, nor has the complaint been shared, and no official investigation report has been made public, he alleged. ''This situation gives rise to suspicion of a conspiracy. Silence and repeated delays witnessed in this matter indicate a deliberate attempt to conceal facts. The links of this case appear to extend directly to the chief minister of Punjab, which further adds to the gravity of the issue,'' he said. The Privileges Committee of the assembly is looking into the alleged incident that took place on January 6 during a discussion commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. Atishi in her reply to the committee has refuted the charge and demanded an unedited video recording of House proceedings from the day of the incident. Gupta asserted that the Delhi Assembly will not treat the matter lightly under any circumstances. ''This is not merely an administrative or political issue; it is directly connected to the honour, dignity, and faith associated with the gurus. Any negligence or insensitivity in such a sensitive matter is completely unacceptable,'' he said. Punjab Police, based on a purported video of the incident posted on social media by the BJP leaders, registered an FIR in Jalandhar. A forensics test of the clip allegedly revealed the video was tampered with, according to Punjab Police. However, a Delhi forensic science lab which examined the clip on the direction of Speaker Vijender Gupta, found it to be genuine. The Delhi Assembly has sought the replies from top Punjab Police officials, as well as copies of the complaint based on which FIR was registered, the FIR and the forensics report.

