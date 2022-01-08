Aam Aadmi Party is ready: Arvind Kejriwal after announcement of poll schedule for Assembly elections

After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the assembly elections to five states slated to be held this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his party is ready to contest the polls. "The dates for the elections have been announced. Aam Aadmi Party is ready," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on Februrary 14. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force. Of the five states, AAP will be contesting in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa respectively. (ANI)

