Ready to accept support of any party in Goa that has the common task of defeating BJP: P Chidambaram

Congress senior leader and Goa Election incharge P Chidambaram on Saturday said that his party will accept the support of any party that has a common task of defeating the BJP in the upcoming Goa assembly elections. Addressing a press conference Chidambaram said, "We are ready to accept the support of any party that has the common task of defeating the BJP. I have read the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) statement on alliance but let us wait and watch."

He further said that Congress can defeat BJP on its own, but "If someone wants to support us, to defeat the BJP, why should I say no?" he added. Chidambaram also informed that his party will declare the seat-sharing formula with their alliance partner Goa Forward Party (GFP).

The Congress leader said that the Congress party manifesto will be ready within the next few days. "We are working on the seat-sharing formula with our alliance partner Goa Forward Party. We will give a stable government to the people of Goa and the people of Goa are wanting a change," said Chidambaram.

Goa is slated to face elections on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The schedule for the assembly polls to five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

Sushil Chandra also announced the COVID-19 norms concerning the elections. Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. Both GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House. (ANI)

