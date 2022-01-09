BJP bashes Punjab CM Channi for briefing Priyanka Gandhi on PM's security

The BJP on Sunday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his briefing Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security and asked why she was kept in the loop regarding the PM's security. Sambit Patra, the BJP spokesperson, said, "Punjab Chief Minister himself said that he had briefed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Prime Minister's security issue. The question arises--why a sitting Chief Minister briefs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on such sensitive issue like PM's security. This is not the matter of Priyanka Gandhi. What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who is she to be kept in the loop regarding PM's security? Public want to know why a sitting Chief Minister briefs a party leader on such a sensitive issue."

He further said that the Gandhi family should give clarification on this whole issue. "Why was it a compulsion to keep Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the loop as far as security of PM is concerned? It is a serious issue. We firmly believe that the Gandhi family should come out clean on this. Gandhi family should give clarification on this whole issue," he added.

Earlier, speaking to ANI on Saturday, CM Channi had said that he had briefed Priyanka Gandhi on everything that happened at Ferozepur during the Prime Minister's visit to the state. Goyal tweeted, "Congress leaders once again expose their sycophancy towards the Gandhi family. The Punjab CM briefing a non-constitutional authority raises questions on who scripted the whole plot compromising PM @NarendraModi ji's security and risking his life."

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Sunday hit out at CM Channi and said that he is subservient only to the Gandhi family, not to the Constitution of the country. Speaking to ANI, Bhatia said, "Today, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr Channi has stated that he shared all the sensitive, highly confidential details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security and his visit with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It is a very serious matter because the Chief Minister has taken an oath of secrecy under the Constitution. All information pertaining to the security of the Prime Minister pertains to highly confidential information."

Raising questions over the position of Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said that she does not hold any constitutional position that the Chief Minister needs to report to her. "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra does not hold any constitutional position that the Chief Minister needs to report her and share sensitive details pertaining to the Prime Minister's security. This clearly shows that for a Congress leader, the priority is to be subservient to the Gandhi Parivaar, not to the Constitution of the country," he said.

"They will take care of the interests of the Gandhi Parivaar, but not take care of the interest of the country. They will act under the direction of the Gandhi Parivaar but will not think about their responsibility under the Constitution," Bhatia added. Notably, the Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Prime Minister was to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. After the security lapse, it was decided that he head back to Bathinda Airport. The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach during the Prime Minister's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. (ANI)

