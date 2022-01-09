Left Menu

AAP govt has given hope to people, fighting elections to bring change: Kejriwal to party workers

The Aam Aadmi Party has proved that the government can be run honestly and has given hope to the country, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he asked his party workers to immediately start canvassing in poll-bound states.In a virtual address, he instructed his party workers to start door-to-door campaigns showcasing his governments work in the national capital and asked them to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

AAP govt has given hope to people, fighting elections to bring change: Kejriwal to party workers
The Aam Aadmi Party has proved that the government can be run honestly and has given hope to the country, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday as he asked his party workers to immediately start canvassing in poll-bound states.

In a virtual address, he instructed his party workers to start door-to-door campaigns showcasing his government's work in the national capital and asked them to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. The motive behind the entire exercise is not just to gain power by winning the elections but to bring "a fundamental change" in the ''dishonest and corrupt" system. He also asked his party workers to start campaigning for the elections on social media, saying the AAP government with its work in Delhi in education, healthcare and other sectors has shown that "change is possible".

"These parties have always told us that it is not possible to contest and win elections honestly, run a government with honesty. The Aam Aadmi Party has proved that elections can be fought honestly and won also. '''The Aam Aadmi Party has proved that the government can be run honestly. The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government has given hope to the country," he said. The AAP will contest all seats in the state assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa. The assembly elections in these four states and Manipur will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

