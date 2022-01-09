Siddaramaiah falls sick during Congress' padayatra for expediting Mekedatu project, returns to Bengaluru

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday fell sick during the padayatra of the Congress party that commenced on Sunday and returned to Bengaluru, sources in the party said. On the advice of doctors, the veteran Congress leader returned to the capital as he felt tired while walking, sources said.

"Siddaramaiah is likely to join the padayatra tomorrow," they said. Congress launched its 11-day padayatra seeking early implementation of Mekedatu drinking water project on Sunday morning. The padayatra started from Sangam in Ramanagara district with a large number of Congress workers and leaders including President of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar,

The march - titled 'namma neeru, namma hakku, or 'our water, our right' - is scheduled to cover 100 km in 11 days. The Mekedatu drinking water scheme involves the construction of a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river to impound excess water. Notably, the Tamil Nadu government has moved to Supreme Court asking it to restrain Karnataka from going ahead with the project.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has slammed the Congress' protest march terming it as a "political gimmick." (ANI)

