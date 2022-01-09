Iraqi parliament resumes session, starts vote to select speaker -statement
Iraq's parliament resumed its session on Sunday after a brief adjournment and started the process to elect a new speaker, a statement by the parliament said.
The speaker selection process was disrupted as competing political blocs each claimed to hold a parliamentary majority.
A new acting speaker presided over the session after Mahmoud al-Mashahadani, who, at 73 is the oldest member of parliament, was suddenly taken ill and taken to hospital.
