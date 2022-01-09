Left Menu

COVID vaccination certificate will not have PM Modi's photo in 5 poll-bound states

The Union Health Ministry has applied filters to CoWIN software to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo does not appear on vaccination certificates in the five poll-bound states to comply with the model code of conduct, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 22:49 IST
COVID vaccination certificate will not have PM Modi's photo in 5 poll-bound states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey The Union Health Ministry has applied filters to CoWIN software to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo does not appear on vaccination certificates in the five poll-bound states to comply with the model code of conduct, sources said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes to be held on March 10. Model Code of Conduct has been applied with the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India.

In March last year, Union Health Ministry had taken a similar initiative during the elections held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry as suggested by the Election Commission following complaints raised by some political parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022