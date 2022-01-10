Cong fountainhead of corruption: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday described Congress as the ''fountainhead of corruption'' and said its performance in the coming assembly polls in the state will be worse than in 2017.

He expressed confidence that development projects in different sectors initiated by the BJP government in the state under the leadership of Narendra Modi will speak for themselves and the party will achieve its target of winning more than sixty seats. Developments projects worth over Rs one lakh crore have been sanctioned by the Centre for Uttarakhand under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, out of which many have been completed and many others are underway, he said. Attacking the Congress he said it was synonymous with corruption. ''Congress and corruption are synonymous with each other. In fact it is the fountainhead of corruption. Uttarakhand has seen their government which gave protection to the mafias. ''People have to choose between our work and their wrongdoings in these elections,'' Dhami said addressing a press conference here on Monday. Citing an incident where a DFO was attacked by mafias during Congress regime, he said Congress should introspect and not level allegations against others.

Taking a dig at Congress campaign head Harish Rawat without naming him, Dhami said some people who never supported the creation of Uttarakhand are talking about ''Uttarakhandiyat'' today. He also reiterated his allegation how a senior Congress leader had described the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat as a ''streetside hooligan''. Congress governments always compromised with national interest and indulged in appeasement. Dhami said people of Uttarakhand will stamp out the ''dark and bloody hand'' of the Congress in the coming polls. The chief minister said he had got just around six months to perform as ''Mukhya Sevak'' and he had devoted every bit of the time at his disposal to serve the people of the state. ''Atal ji created Uttarakhand and Modi will build it. We will make Uttarakhand the leading state in the country when it celebrates 25 years of its existence in 2025. ''We have asked all departments to prepare a roadmap for 10 years and work in accordance with it. We have been visiting different areas of the state and gauging people's mood. We are confident that this time again we will get the blessings of all sections,'' Dhami said.

