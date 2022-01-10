Left Menu

EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalised in Italy

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:32 IST
European Parliament president David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday.

Roberto Cuillo said in a statement that Sassoli has in the hospital since Dec 26 and all his activities have been cancelled.

“This hospitalisation was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,'' the statement added.

Sassoli, 65, suffered a severe case of pneumonia in September during a plenary session of the Parliament and had to be hospitalised. He returned to Italy to recover but had a relapse that kept him away from his duties for a while.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

