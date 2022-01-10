EU Parliament president Sassoli hospitalised in Italy

European Parliament president David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday.

Roberto Cuillo said in a statement that Sassoli has in the hospital since Dec 26 and all his activities have been cancelled.

“This hospitalisation was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,'' the statement added.

Sassoli, 65, suffered a severe case of pneumonia in September during a plenary session of the Parliament and had to be hospitalised. He returned to Italy to recover but had a relapse that kept him away from his duties for a while.

