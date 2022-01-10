Odisha raises age limit for govt job seekers ahead of panchayat polls

Ahead of the panchayat elections in the state, the Odisha Cabinet on Monday decided to raise the upper age limit for government job aspirants of the general category by six years - from 32 years to 38 years, a senior official said.

The upper age limit of women, Schedule Tribes, scheduled castes, socially and economically backward class and physically challenged persons for such jobs was raised by five more years to 43 years.

The decisions made at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on virtual mode will remain effective for three years - 2021, 2022 and 2023, Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said in a video message.

Mohapatra said that the decision will be beneficial to those job seekers who have crossed the present upper age limit to apply for state government jobs. There have been delays in recruitment due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, he said.

The state government has decided to give more relaxation to the person with disability (PwD) candidates. For General PwD candidates, the upper age limit has been raised to 48 years whereas ST/SC/SEBC PwD candidates (including women) can apply for state government jobs till 53 years, Mohapatra said.

The Cabinet also approved tenders for five major piped water supply projects in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts, he said.

The Cabinet during its meeting approved a total of 12 proposals.

Sources said the State Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the three-tier panchayat elections soon.

