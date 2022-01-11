Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Union wins representation at second U.S. Starbucks location

A Starbucks cafe in Buffalo, New York, became the second unionized company-owned Starbucks Corp location in the United States after the federal labor board on Monday certified the results of last month's election there. Baristas at the company's cafes in at least seven other cities have said since last fall that they also want to organize.

Gambian, Bronx communities rally to help New York fire victims

Volunteers at the Gambian Youth Organization headquarters, located a few blocks from the apartment building where a weekend fire killed 17 people, sorted through piles of clothes, shoes, food and drinks to be taken to shelters for those displaced by the disaster as more donations arrived on Monday. "We came together because the whole community is our family," volunteer Amara Touray said as members of the neighborhood's African and Latino communities, some with children in tow, carried in cartloads of donations. "All of us are affected, not just the Gambians but everyone in the community."

Last year was fourth warmest for U.S. on record, report says

The year 2021 ranked as the fourth-warmest year on record in the United States, with December 2021 being the warmest December ever recorded, as the country was hit by 20 separate billion-dollar disasters, according to an overview of a government report published on Monday. The analysis from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) came hours after European Union scientists said last year was the world's fifth hottest on record, adding to evidence pointing toward the globe's long-term warming trend.

U.S. Mint rolls out quarters featuring late author, activist Maya Angelou

The U.S. Mint has started rolling out quarters which feature late American author and activist Maya Angelou, the first Black woman to appear on the coin. The coin is part of the American Women Quarters program, which also includes Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood film star, the United States Mint said on Monday.

U.S. breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record at over 132,000 as Omicron surges

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached a record high on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as a surge in infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant strains health systems in several states. There were 132,646 people hospitalized with COVID, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year.

Biden to push Senate rule change in bid to pass voting-rights law

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will begin an effort to weaken rules that allow a minority group of senators to kill proposed laws, arguing democracy is in peril unless new voting-rights legislation passes, the White House said. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will speak in Atlanta, a city with a majority Black population and capital of the battleground state of Georgia, where Democrats won two crucial U.S. Senate seats in January 2021. Since then, Republican state lawmakers have passed dozens of state voting laws https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-erect-voting-barriers-politically-crucial-us-states-2021-06-16 around the country in response to former President Donald Trump's false allegations he lost the 2020 election because of voting fraud. Democrats say the state laws will make it harder for minorities to participate in elections.

U.S. man recovering after 'breakthrough' pig-heart transplant

A U.S. man with terminal heart disease was implanted with a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind surgery, and three days later the patient is doing well, his doctors reported on Monday. The surgery, performed by a team at the University of Maryland Medicine, is among the first to demonstrate the feasibility of a pig-to-human heart transplant, a field made possible by new gene editing tools.

Democrats urge Biden to grant deportation relief to at least 2 million immigrants

U.S. Senate Democrats are urging the Biden administration to allow at least 2 million immigrants in the country illegally to prolong their stay and to prevent deportation to home countries where natural disasters and crises prevent their safe return. They want President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, to take executive action to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Central American immigrants from Guatemala and expand eligibility for those from El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dead at age 78

Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir who was serving a life sentence for murder in California and was the prime suspect in two other murders over the past four decades, died in prison at age 78, his lawyer's office said on Monday. The law office of Chip Lewis told Reuters he died of natural causes, while Lewis told the New York Times that Durst went into cardiac arrest and died at the San Joaquin General Hospital, where he had been taken for testing.

U.S. college grads sue Yale, Columbia, other schools over financial aid

Five U.S. college graduates have sued 16 major U.S. universities including Yale, Columbia and the University of Chicago, accusing them of colluding to limit financial aid to undergraduate students in violation of antitrust laws. The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status, saying the collusion has limited price competition and caused 170,000 financial aid recipients to be overcharged hundreds of millions of dollars over two decades.

