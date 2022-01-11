UK minister sorry for upset caused by reports of Downing St lockdown parties
British minister Michael Ellis said on Tuesday he was sorry for the upset caused by reports about parties in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and garden during national coronavirus lockdowns.
"I apologize again unreservedly for the upset that these allegations have caused," Ellis said in response to an opposition Labour Party request for Johnson to make a statement on the latest media reports about parties taking place.
Ellis said a government inquiry being carried out would include alleged parties in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 and it would not be appropriate to comment further while that investigation was ongoing.
