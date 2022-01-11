Left Menu

Portugal Communist chief temporarily exits election campaign

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:23 IST
Portugal Communist chief temporarily exits election campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

The leader of the Portuguese Communist Party is temporarily dropping out of campaigning for his country's January 30 general election for an urgent heart procedure, the party announced Tuesday.

Jerónimo de Sousa, 74, requires a coronary angioplasty and stent insertion "which cannot be postponed until after the election," the party said in a statement.

De Sousa will undergo the procedure on Wednesday and is expected to return to the campaign at the end of next week.

He is to be replaced on the campaign trail by two members of the party's central committee who are also standing for parliament.

De Sousa, a former factory worker and trade unionist who has been a lawmaker for four decades, has led the Portuguese Communist Party for the last 18 years.

The January 30 ballot will elect 230 lawmakers, who in turn vote for a government from one of the elected parties. The Portuguese Communist Party had 10 seats in the outgoing parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

Noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil no more

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022