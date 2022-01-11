Left Menu

UK PM Johnson is "going nowhere", minister tells parliament

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:36 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going nowhere, minister Michael Ellis told parliament on Tuesday when questioned about reports of a "bring your own booze" party in the garden of Downing Street during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker if Johnson would resign if it is found he broke the law, Ellis responded that was a hypothetical position.

"The prime minister is going nowhere," he said. "The prime minister retains the confidence of the people of this country."

