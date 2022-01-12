Second round of French election could see conservative Pecresse level with Macron -poll
French conservative right-wing politician Valerie Pecresse is seen tying with President Emmanuel Macron in a second round of the 2022 presidential election, according to a poll on Wednesday by Elabe conducted for BFM TV and L'Express. The poll put Macron in the lead in the first round of voting, albeit down 3 percentage points from before at 23 percent, though above 17 percent each for Pecresse and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.
If Pecresse made it through to the second round final vote she would tie with Macron, with both scoring 50%, the poll showed.
