Youngsters must take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda: Naidu

Describing Vivekananda as a visionary spiritual leader and an iconic ambassador of India, Naidu said he drew the worlds attention to Indias rich cultural heritage through his noble thoughts and exemplary eloquence.Swami Ji played a stellar role in infusing the spirit of nationalism among Indians.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 12:17 IST
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, describing him as an iconic ambassador of India.

He also urged the youth, on the occasion of National Youth Day, to lead the transformation by playing an active role in nation building. Describing Vivekananda as a visionary spiritual leader and an iconic ambassador of India, Naidu said he drew the world's attention to India's rich cultural heritage through his noble thoughts and exemplary eloquence.

''Swami Ji played a stellar role in infusing the spirit of nationalism among Indians. He was an ardent advocate of universal brotherhood and believed in the uplift of humanity,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

In another tweet, the vice president asked the youth to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.

''Our youngsters must take inspiration from the eternal youth icon, Swami Vivekananda and imbibe his values of nationalism, his belief in universal brotherhood and compassion for the needy. Our youth must always take pride in the richness of Indian culture,'' Naidu said.

