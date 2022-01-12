Will join Samajwadi Party on January 14, says Swami Prasad Maurya day after quitting UP Cabinet

Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently quit the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, will join the Samajwadi Party on January 14. In a conversation with ANI, Swami Prasad Maurya told ANI, "I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have faced this."

He further said, "Whether the BJP leaders are big or small in power and position, it doesn't matter to me as the arrow has come out of the bow. Now, there is no question of returning." Slamming the Central government, Maurya said that the farmers were "on the roads" for one year. "The government decided to withdraw the farm laws only when they saw their grassroots slipping out of their control," he said.

"Under BJP's rule here, the poor people are not getting the benefit of reservation, all the vacancies are vacant. The state government is giving everything in hands of private firms. The capitalists are getting encouragement. How can the government shy away from its responsibilities?" he said. On Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned as minister in Yogi Adityanath government giving a jolt to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls in the state, said that he will decide his next course of action after consulting his supporters.

"I have resigned from the Yogi Cabinet keeping in mind the government's attitude towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, youth, and traders. I have sent the letter to the Governor. I will consult with my supporters for a day or two, I will tell the number of people joining along with me after two days," Maurya told reporters on Tuesday. In his letter to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Maurya, who held portfolios of labour and social welfare, said he was resigning due to the state government "ignoring interests" of Dalits, backward sections, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet that he welcomed Maurya to the party. "I welcome Swami Prasad Maurya, who struggled for social justice and equality in the state, and his supporters to the Samajwadi Party. There will be a revolution for social justice, there will be a change in 2022," Yadav said.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

