UK's Johnson apologises for attending lockdown party

PTI | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:50 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a garden party during Britain's coronavirus lockdown in 2020, saying there are things the government "did not get right." Johnson is facing anger from public and politicians over claims he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned. Some members of his Conservative Party say he should resign if he can't quell the furore.

Johnson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he was at the May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office, though he said that he had considered it a work event.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons: "I want to apologise. … With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside."

