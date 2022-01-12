"The party is over" UK opposition leader Starmer tells PM Johnson
The only question is will the British public kick him out? Will his party kick him out? Or will he do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer asked Johnson in parliament.
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday he should resign over his attendance at a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence during a coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.
"The party's over prime minister. The only question is will the British public kick him out? Will his party kick him out? Or will he do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer asked Johnson in parliament.
