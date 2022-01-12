Left Menu

"The party is over" UK opposition leader Starmer tells PM Johnson

The only question is will the British public kick him out? Will his party kick him out? Or will he do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer asked Johnson in parliament.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:50 IST
"The party is over" UK opposition leader Starmer tells PM Johnson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday he should resign over his attendance at a gathering in the garden of his Downing Street residence during a coronavirus lockdown in May 2020.

"The party's over prime minister. The only question is will the British public kick him out? Will his party kick him out? Or will he do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer asked Johnson in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022