Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will not attend Chile's president-elect inauguration
Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:06 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he will not attend the inauguration of Chile's president-elect Gabriel Boric, implying the move is related to Boric being endorsed by former leftist Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
"I will not get into details because I do not want to create problems in foreign relations, but who will attend the inauguration of Chile's new president? I will not," the far-right Bolsonaro said during a radio interview.
