Germany's Scholz urges compulsory COVID-19 jabs for all adults

Germany should make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament on Wednesday, brushing off heckling from opposition lawmakers who accused him of fomenting social divisions.

Scholz's first question-and-answer session in parliament as chancellor came the same day Germany reported a record 80,430 new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The leader credited his new government's measures to tighten curbs on public life and step up booster doses for preventing an even worse onslaught. Germany's cases per capita is a third of the European Union average, according to Our World in Data.

But infections would likely continue to rise so more measures were needed, Scholz said, such as mandatory vaccination. That was long considered taboo in Germany but is gaining traction as the share of unvaccinated remains resolutely below that of many other western European nations. "With the decision not to get vaccinated, one ultimately is not just making a decision for oneself but also for 80 million others," he said of an issue stirring passions around the world as some companies and authorities start to insist on inoculation.

'FREEDOM' PROTEST The Q&A session was interrupted at the start when lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) held up signs reading "freedom instead of division."

Parliament passed a law in December making coronavirus vaccinations compulsory for certain professions from mid-March. The leader of Scholz's ruling Social Democrats in the legislature, Rolf Muetzenich, had said on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germanys-spd-expects-vote-general-vaccine-mandate-march-2022-01-11 the SPD would have an expanded vaccine mandate proposal ready after a parliamentary debate at the end of January.

That bill would likely be voted on by parliament in March, he said. Separately, Scholz said climate change would be a central focus of Germany's presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year. In his first New Year's address https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/germanys-scholz-wants-g7-be-pioneer-climate-friendly-growth-2021-12-30, he had said Germany wanted to develop the G7 into a club pioneering efforts to achieve green growth and a socially just world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)